AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 558,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.