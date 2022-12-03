Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $9.95

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $10.57. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 10,178 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Altimmune Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

