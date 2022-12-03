Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,877.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,429 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 29.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

