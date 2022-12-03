Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,866.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,119 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 84,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 81,286 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,961.1% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,948.5% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,497,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $583,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,061 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 767,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 729,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

