Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,006.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,023 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,905.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 615,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,370,000 after purchasing an additional 575,195 shares during the last quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after buying an additional 313,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.