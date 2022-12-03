AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $826.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

