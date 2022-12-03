Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.04 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

