Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57,205 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

