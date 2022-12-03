Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sfmg LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

