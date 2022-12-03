Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

