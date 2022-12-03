Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

