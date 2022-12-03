Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

