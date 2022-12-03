Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 593,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,186,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 151,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.