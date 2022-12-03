Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

