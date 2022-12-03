Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.72

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.72 and last traded at $132.95, with a volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

