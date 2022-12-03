AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 11,778.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,124 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $1,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,041.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $4,455,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 69.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 131,198 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,941,915.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,195,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
