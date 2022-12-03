Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $680,029.95 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 26.3% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 455,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $11,161,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

