Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $10.86. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 7,694 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $705.52 million, a P/E ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 7.7% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

