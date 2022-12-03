Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCEGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $10.86. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 7,694 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $705.52 million, a P/E ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 7.7% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

