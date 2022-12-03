Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $10.86. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 7,694 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Arco Platform Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $705.52 million, a P/E ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
Featured Articles
