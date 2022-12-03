Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Argosy Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.85 price objective for the company.

Argosy Minerals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ARYMF opened at 0.44 on Friday. Argosy Minerals has a 1-year low of 0.16 and a 1-year high of 0.50.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

