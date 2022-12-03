Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sets New 12-Month High at $200.66

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $200.66 and last traded at $199.30, with a volume of 2149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

