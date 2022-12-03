Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.41. Artivion shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AORT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.