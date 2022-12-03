Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ashland by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ashland by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH opened at $113.58 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

