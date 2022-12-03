Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $58.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

