Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ATLKY opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.29.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
