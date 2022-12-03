Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,092,513.62 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $141.00 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

