Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 8,387 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
The stock has a market cap of $724.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
