Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 8,387 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $724.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.