Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 723.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,867 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVYA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in Avaya by 102.7% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Avaya by 210.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Avaya Price Performance

NYSE:AVYA opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.86. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

