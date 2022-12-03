Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 157.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 405,817 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,517,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 72.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 522,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 219,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 210.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 133,601 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Avnet’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.