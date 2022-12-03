Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stake Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $21,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $39.28 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

