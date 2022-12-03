Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in November

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.