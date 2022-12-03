Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,291,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59,232 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,615,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,188,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,955,516,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.07.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

