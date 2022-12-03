Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.36) to €5.50 ($5.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.90 ($7.11) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.39) to €6.50 ($6.70) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.91) to €7.00 ($7.22) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

