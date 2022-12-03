Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,425.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 575,195 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Union Investments & Development Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,429 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 4,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after buying an additional 35,830,928 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

