Bank of America Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $33.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NTNX stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,802,000 after acquiring an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,016,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nutanix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

