Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOA. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in TWO by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 281,867 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in TWO by 23.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 800,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TWO by 5,152.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TWO by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

TWO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TWOA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. two has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.