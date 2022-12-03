Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 148,365 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 148,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 4,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MoneyGram International Stock Up 0.2 %

MoneyGram International Profile

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.08. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

