Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 96,849 Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 96,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $16.30 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $309,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $309,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,233.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,998 shares of company stock worth $1,593,227. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.