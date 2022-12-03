Bank of Montreal Can Buys 110,000 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 5.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 60.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North Atlantic Acquisition Stock Performance

NAAC opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

North Atlantic Acquisition Profile

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

