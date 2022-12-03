Bank of Montreal Can Buys 31,713 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

