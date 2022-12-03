Bank of Montreal Can Buys 38,713 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 251.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 67.4% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 10,755 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDD. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

3D Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:DDD opened at $10.18 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,055.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,055.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.