Bank of Montreal Can Buys 604 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $172.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

