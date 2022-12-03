Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KT by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth $145,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KT by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,236 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth $817,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $208,000. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KT Trading Up 0.9 %

About KT

NYSE KT opened at $14.32 on Friday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.