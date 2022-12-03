Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Shares in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Stratus Properties by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stratus Properties news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stratus Properties news, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stratus Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

See Also

