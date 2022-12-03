Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,951 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below Stock Down 1.8 %

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.30.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $184.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 7.81%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

