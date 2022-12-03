Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Skeena Resources by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth $338,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKE stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $442.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

