Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after buying an additional 209,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 60.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 204,741 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $21,921,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,236,788 shares in the company, valued at $153,219,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,219,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $480,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,049 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

