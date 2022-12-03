Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,547.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $282,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,850,855.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,531 shares of company stock valued at $697,417. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BE opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.