Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $22,688,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Materion by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Trading Up 2.2 %

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

