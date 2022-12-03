Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $67.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

