Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,367,000 after buying an additional 148,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after buying an additional 1,912,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,389,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $55.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

